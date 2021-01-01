From kichler
Kichler Saura 1-Light 5.31-in Oil Rubbed Bronze Dimmable LED Flush Mount Fixed Track Light Kit | 16088
Oil rubbed bronze finish fixed track light from the Saura collection. Includes an oil rubbed bronze finish metal light housing. Includes one energy efficient integrated LED module. Fixture dimensions: 5.31-in W x 5.31-in D x 6.22-in H. LED module provides approximately the same light as a 40 watt incandescent Bulb. Fixture heads can be adjusted to provide light where you need it. All mounting hardware and instructions are included for an easy installation. Simple and elegant way to update your decor. ETL listing demonstrates this product has met minimum requirements of widely accepted product safety standards. Kichler Saura 1-Light 5.31-in Oil Rubbed Bronze Dimmable LED Flush Mount Fixed Track Light Kit | 16088