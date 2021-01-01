Saucepan With Lid, Hard Anodized Sauce Pan With Straining Lid & Pour Spouts For Easy Pour, Small Granite Sauce Pan, Nonstick Sauce Pan, Small Sauce Po

Our Versatile Hard-anodized Sauce Pan for Reliable Everyday CookingA welcome addition to any kitchen, this nonstick hard-anodized sauce pan is constructed from premium quality aluminum alloy for quick and even heating.Durable hard-anodized aluminum constructionBuilt-in strainer in the lid makes it easy to drain water from pasta and vegetablesPour spout helps make transferring liquids easyErgonomically designed long handle is comfortable grip & easy to lift and pour.Works well on all types of stovetops including gas and etc.Multiple Layer Nonstick Granite InteriorUltra nonstick granite interior allows you to cook with less oil or butter for healthy cooking.Straining Lid & Pour SpoutSauce pan features convenient a straining glass lid and pour spouts for added convenience while cooking your favorite dishes or pasta.The pour spout helps make transferring liquids easy.Hard-Anodized Aluminum Construction for Even HeatingConstructed from durable hard-anodized aluminum, the nonstick sauce pan with lid is designed to stand up to daily use and offers fast and consistent heating.Convenient Time-saving FeaturesThe durable and wear-resistant nonstick exterior makes it super easy to handwash. Oven safe up to 450.