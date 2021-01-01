Saturnia Pendant Light - Large by LZF - Color: Pink - Finish: Nickel - (SAT SM LED2700K DIM UL 33)

Saturnia is a suspension, which opens itself with a double shade bathing in its own light. This quality lends itself to a sense of infinity as the light enters and exits itself embracing its surroundings with a warm glow, yet illuminating below and above through white Perspex. Equipped with an electronic ballast to maintain low energy consumption, the Saturnia is an ideal light for both the home and the contract market. Suspension light for direct/indirect ambient illumination. Natural wood veneer with opal Perspex diffusers. Available in choice of several colors. Saturnia is suspended with three support cables from the canopy. LZF's wood veneers are selected to reveal the best natural wood grain effects when illuminated and all have been sourced from forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council - FSC. Nothing comes close to the beauty of these veneers as a diffusion material and no other veneer treatment gives the strength and the protection to the material without sacrificing the delicacy and subtleness that this natural material communicates when illuminated. To order free wood veneer swatches, please call 866 545 0121. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Drum. Color: Pink.