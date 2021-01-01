From hinkley
Saturn Outdoor Wall Sconce by Hinkley - Color: Silver - Finish: Stainless Steel - (1904SS-LED)
The Saturn Outdoor Wall Sconce by Hinkley Lighting is a stylish, transitional solution for outdoor lighting needs. Its tall, circular form is comprised of solid brass which surrounds a seamless etched opal glass shade. The round curves and intersecting lines provide a dynamic visual motif while a robust, internal light source offers warm ambient lighting to the immediate area. Ideal along a path, patio, or entryway for that subtle artisan flair. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Silver. Finish: Stainless Steel