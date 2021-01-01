From linie design
Satomi Area Rug by Linie Design - Color: Blue (SATOMI AQUA 250)
The Satomi Area Rug by Linie Design is a handmade piece that features a soft, swirling pattern that has a contemporary look. Made using a high-quality wool and viscose mix that give this piece a slightly shiny texture, this lovely design is created using an ancient technique where skilled craftsmen use a tufting gun. With this tool, pile is inserted into the foundation, creating a looped pile that can be sheared, beveled, or left as-is to create a luxe-looking piece that is soft and durable. An original piece of handcraft, Linie Designs are crafted to provide years of enjoyment. Linie Design's rugs, renown for their originality and simplicity, are designed by leading Scandinavian designers and specialist weavers. These rugs are handmade in India using authentic traditional craftsmanship. Linie Design is a member of CARE & FARE, an organization that fights illegal child labor and to improve the living conditions of carpet knotters and their families. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Blue.