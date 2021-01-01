From eva nyc

Eva NYC Satin Dream Smoothing Conditioner - 8.8 fl oz

Description

Eva NYC Satin Dream Smoothing Conditioner infuses hair with satiny moisture for smooth, frizz-free hair that dreams are made of. This ultra-rich formula glosses every strand, leaving hair soft, shiny and glossy. You know that feeling after showering and slipping into silky, clean sheets? This is it — in conditioner form! Eva NYC's packaging is now made from 100percent recyclable aluminum! Just add it to your curbside bin, and it can continue to be recycled forever. ​ To release pump, make sure its base is twisted tightly onto the bottle. Twist pump toward 'open' and let it pop up! Hero Ingredients: Poppy Seed – rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants for added moisture Snow Mushroom – pulls in moisture while delivering powerful antioxidant properties. Fragrance: Eva NYC's Sultry Sandalwood fragrance includes notes of Lemon, Chamomile, Eucalyptus, Sandalwood, Cypress, Muguet, Musk, Woody Amber, and Vanilla. A luxurious, sophisticated scent overall. How To: Use after cleansing hair with Eva NYC Satin Dream Smoothing Shampoo. Apply to wet hair and massage gently. Leave on for 2-3 minutes and rinse thoroughly.

