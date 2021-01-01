Eva NYC Satin Dream Smoothing Conditioner - 8.8 fl oz

Advertisement
Eva NYC Satin Dream Smoothing Conditioner infuses hair with satiny moisture for smooth, frizz-free hair that dreams are made of. This ultra-rich formula glosses every strand, leaving hair soft, shiny and glossy. You know that feeling after showering and slipping into silky, clean sheets? This is it — in conditioner form! Eva NYC's packaging is now made from 100percent recyclable aluminum! Just add it to your curbside bin, and it can continue to be recycled forever. To release pump, make sure its base is twisted tightly onto the bottle. Twist pump toward 'open' and let it pop up! Hero Ingredients: Poppy Seed – rich in phytonutrients and antioxidants for added moisture Snow Mushroom – pulls in moisture while delivering powerful antioxidant properties. Fragrance: Eva NYC's Sultry Sandalwood fragrance includes notes of Lemon, Chamomile, Eucalyptus, Sandalwood, Cypress, Muguet, Musk, Woody Amber, and Vanilla. A luxurious, sophisticated scent overall. How To: Use after cleansing hair with Eva NYC Satin Dream Smoothing Shampoo. Apply to wet hair and massage gently. Leave on for 2-3 minutes and rinse thoroughly.