Eva NYC Satin Dream Leave In Cream
Description
Eva Nyc Satin Dream Leave In Cream. WHAT IT IS Satin Dream Smoothing Leave-In Cream WHAT IT DOES I deliver satiny, silky moisture to thirsty hair and help you stay smooth in any situation. My dreamy formula melts into hair, leaving it frizz-free, soft, and hydrated. Do you know that feeling after you shower and slip into silky, clean sheets? That's me—in leave-in hair cream form! Eva NYC's packaging is now made from 100% recyclable aluminum! Just add it to your curbside bin, and it can continue to be recycled forever. HOW TO USE IT Use Satin Dream Smoothing Leave-In Cream Use on damp hair prior to air drying or diffusing. Apply a small amount to palm and rub hands together. Work product through hair and style as desired. Hair flip for good measure. POWERED BY Snow Mushroom: An 8th Century Chinese herb compared to hyaluronic acid that pulls in moisture while delivering powerful antioxidation properties. Poppy Seed Oil: Rich in phytonutrients & antioxidants and contains a high amount of unsaturated fatty acids, including linoleic acid and oleic acid for added moisture. WHAT'S IN IT Allergy Warning: Contains Poppy Seed Oil, Flax Seed Oil. Water, Capryloyl Glycerin/Sebacic Acid Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Ethylhexyl Olivate, Neopentyl Glycol Diheptanoate, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Tremella Fuciformis (Snow Mushroom) Extract, Papaver Somniferum (Poppy) Seed Oil, Linum Usitatissimum (Flax) Seed Oil, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Crambe Abyssinica Seed Oil, Squalane, Arginine, Aspartic Acid, Glycine, Alanine, Serine, Valine, Isoleucine, Proline, Threonine, Histidine, Phenylalanine, Polyquaternium-37, Behentrimonium Chloride, PCA, Isododecane, Dimer Dilinoleyl Dimer Dilinoleate, Propylene Glycol, Quaternium-80, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium PCA, Sodium Lactate, Acetic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance Certified: I am certified cruelty-free through Leaping Bunny, certified vegan, and certified GMO-free. Free of: I am free of Sulfates, Parabens, Phthalates, SLES, MIT/MCIT, Mineral Oil, Nanoparticles, Triclosan, Triclocarban, BHT, BHA, Oxybenzone, Benzophenone, Talc, Coal Tar, Petrolatum, Formaldehyde, Lead, Hydroquinone, Toluene FRAGRANCE: Sultry Sandalwood Top: Lemon, Chamomile, and Eucalyptus Heart: Sandalwood, Cypress, and Muguet Dry Down:Musk, Woody Amber, Vanilla.