Living By Robinson Stainless Satin Delancey 86 Piece Flatware Set

Living By Robinson Satin Delancey 86 Piece Flatware Set. Simple and sleek, the Satin Delancey Flatware Set boasts modern flare with a handle that is both slender and contoured. In a silky satin finish, this minimalist pattern complements any table setting. Set includes 12 of each: dinner forks, dinner spoons, dinner knives, salad forks, and teaspoons; plus, 12 extra teaspoons, 1 serving spoon, and 1 pierced serving spoon. Dinner Fork: 7.87 in Dinner Spoon: 6.89 in Dinner Knife: 9.41 in Salad Fork: 7.01 in Teaspoon: 6.42 in Serve Spoon: 8.82 in Pierced Serve Spoon: 8.82 in