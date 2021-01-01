From sassy toys
Sassy Stacks of Circles Ring Stacker
Advertisement
Stacking rings has never been more fun with the Stacks of Circles! The center of each ring is the same size, allowing it to be stacked in any direction for frustration-free play. The Stacks of Circles promotes early STEM learning by teaching a child about sorting, size, sequencing and building. As the original developmental toy company for the past 30 years, Sassy has worked together with developmental experts and educators to create a line of toys specifically designed to encourage STEM learning from 6-24 months. While it may not be a science experiment or a traditional math problem, babies have their own version of STEM. Science, technology, engineering and math come in the form of curiosity, exploration and play!