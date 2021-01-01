Sarella Mini Pendant Light by Schonbek - Color: Clear - Finish: Gold - (RS8341N-22H)

Advertisement
Add a surefire sparkle to any dry indoor environment with the Sarella Mini Pendant Light from Schonbek Light. It features a cylinder surfaced with dangling bangles of delicately formed metal and faceted crystal, sweeping down from a top ring like a waterfall on a bright spring day. It offers a glamorous presence with natural touches, sparkling when ignited, and intriguing the eye if left unlit. With a small horizontal size and long vertical drop, the Sarella Mini Pendant Light is just the thing to brighten up close corners. Schonbek lighting is offered in four distinctive collections, all grounded in a sense of classicism and crafted with the greatest attention to quality and detail. Their styles â€“ American Traditional, American Romantic, American Rustic, and American Contemporary â€“ complement a range of architectural and interior designs. Most importantly, Schonbeks collections enhance the creation of spaces that express the unique spirit of those who call them home. Spaces for the celebration of lifes grandest occasions as well as its most cherished private moments. Shape: Cylinder. Color: Clear. Finish: Heirloom Gold