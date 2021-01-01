From schonbek
Sarella Linear Suspension Light by Schonbek - Color: White - Finish: Gold - (RS8352N-22H)
Advertisement
The Sarella Linear Suspension Light from Schonbek Lighting uses a clear sense of geometric form to present its array of finely-cut crystals as a stunning surface texture. Its stainless-steel structure hangs elegantly from a polished, rectangular canopy. Along the top of the structure are large, octagonal crystals, ordered around with a sharply defined silhouette. Strands of hand-cut forms, big and small stream from side to side in a rectangular format. Open, sharply-contoured discs dangle across the design with the grace of an earring, their angular quality disappearing at varying angles. Its light permeates through each of the faceted crystals, producing a sparkling and colorful display of reflections. Schonbek lighting is offered in four distinctive collections, all grounded in a sense of classicism and crafted with the greatest attention to quality and detail. Their styles â€“ American Traditional, American Romantic, American Rustic, and American Contemporary â€“ complement a range of architectural and interior designs. Most importantly, Schonbeks collections enhance the creation of spaces that express the unique spirit of those who call them home. Spaces for the celebration of lifes grandest occasions as well as its most cherished private moments. Shape: Rectangle. Color: White. Finish: Heirloom Gold