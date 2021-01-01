From everly quinn
Saramarie 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Silver
Looking for stylish and functional bed set pieces? These mirror accents and contemporary-style bedroom nightstands offer a stylish appearance with practical features. Two generously sized drawers provide ample storage for your belongings. Sturdy brushed-nickel knobs and metal glide drawer slides make drawer use smooth and effortless. Hold reading glasses, a book, or face cream for nightly routines with this nightstand. Its sturdy construction is going to last for a long.