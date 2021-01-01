From red barrel studio
Saragossa Standard Bookcase
Inspired by your modern life, the Saragossa bookcase collection incorporates 21st-century functionality with smart design features throughout, in a classic timeless form. Each Saragossa piece is expertly crafted from solid New Zealand Radiata wood and Radiata veneers, and is finished with a rich espresso patina and brushed nickel knobs. Whether proudly displaying your favorite books, pictures or mementos, the Saragossa bookcase collection doubles as a place for storage and a stunning showcase piece for your home. The open spaces on top offer ample area for displaying photo albums and Nik naks, while the drawers and cabinets below provide concealed storage space for stowing away other possessions.