Sara LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Huxe - Color: White - Finish: Chrome - (ABG1925657)

The Sara LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Huxe brightens up hallways with an aura of sophistication underlined by its fine geometric construction. A square steel canopy frames the piece with sleek, polished form. From it, jetting rectangular brackets organized on each side present stylish accenting underlining the overall symmetry. A frosted glass trim as well as a plate along the base translate brilliant LED light into an inviting and encompassing glow. With clean, contemporary silhouettes for residential and commercial settings alike, Huxe follows a less-is-more philosophy when it comes to lighting design. The collection features refined materials, neutral color palettes and technology-forward functionality that helps breathe new life into any modern space. Huxes decorative, functional, and outdoor fixtures bring straightforward, contemporary design to any application. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Chrome