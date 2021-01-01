Natco Sapphire Sarouk Claret 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug

The Natco Sapphire Collection 5 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug will radiate warmth and elegance in any room. This woven rug has a stain-resistant design and features fade-resistant materials. It is designed with elements of red, providing an eye-catching look for your space. It has an oriental print, which contributes an ornate appearance to your home decor. This woven rug has a 100% exellan construction, which adds style and comfort. It has a dense pile, which will is appropriate for high-traffic areas. Color: Claret.