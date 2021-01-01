Santa's Sleigh, Boardwalk wooden jigsaw puzzle Tim Zeltner Author

Santa’s Sleigh is out for delivery with a sleigh full of gifts. Tim Zeltner’s award-winning art features a unique combination of layered paint, glazes, and stains on wood. 25 pieces, finished puzzle oval is 5.5” x 3.8” Laser-cut, made of Baltic Birch woodAbout Boardwalk Puzzles Loads of fun and smartly made. Boardwalk’s cleverly designed, precisely cut wood puzzles offer a challenge to even the best puzzlers. There is also plenty to admire, from the myriad themed whimsical pieces to the vibrant images, and hand-finished wood. Inspired Craftsmanship Our goal is to combine the best of yesterday with the promise of tomorrow. Boardwalk Wooden Puzzles are inspired by the craftsmanship of traditional hand-cut puzzles. Attentive artistry adds interest and intrigue to each cut design--maximizing the detail only powerful modern lasers can deliver. Each laser-cut puzzle is hand-finished--sanded, waxed, and polished--before being inspected and carefully tucked in its box for your fun and enjoyment. Our Puzzles Each puzzle is made of Baltic Birch. Images are printed on high-quality archival paper and heat-set onto the wood. All puzzles are hand sanded and finished with citrus oil wood wax. Each piece is carefully inspected before being tucked into a beautiful box. What’s a Whimsical Piece? Whimsy pieces are specially designed in the shapes of recognizable objects, such as animals, characters, and things. Boardwalk puzzles are loaded with specially designed whimsical pieces. These pieces are designed to match the theme of the puzzle image. Even our fun size puzzles (approx. 25 pcs) contain a number of whimsical pieces. Larger puzzles often contain several dozen whimsical pieces. How Should I Care for my Boardwalk Puzzle? Cleaning should be done with a slightly damp microfiber cloth. Avoid using harsh chemicals on your puzzle. If properly cared for, your puzzle will last for generations. We Are Tree People We love trees and we love things made of wood. As you know, Boardwalk puzzles are crafted from Baltic Birch wood, a renewable natural resource. With every Boardwalk Puzzle sold, we are proud to contribute financially to the reforestation of our planet and the beautification and protection of urban areas.For Ages:13+Warning: Choking Hazard, Small Parts. Not for Children Under 3 Years old