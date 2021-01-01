Santana Pine Wood 3 Tier Arc Corner Bookcase

Combat the clutter, while also providing a beautiful haven to display your collection of knick-knacks and household essentials with this corner bookcase. The slim profile fits neatly in the corner of the room to provide vertical storage for rooms around the house or office with limited space. Each piece is finished in a natural hue that lends a captivating rustic warmth to any space. Use this bookcase in the bedroom to proudly display your treasured trinkets, including picture frames, and other decorative elements. Size: (3 Shelves) 32" H x 12" W x 12" D