Santa Tegla El Salvador Flag Roots Heritage El Salvador Premium T-Shirt

The design shows the El Salvador Flag as well as the El Salvador City "Santa Tegla". It's the perfect gift idea for every Salvadoran who has his/her roots and heritage in El Salvador and is proud of his/her country in Central America. Also a nice souvenir for everyone who travelled to El Salvador on vacation or on a world trip and fall in love with this beautiful country. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.