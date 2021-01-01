From fun holiday christmas xmas designs & decor
Santa Knows What's Up - Funny Christmas Santa Claus Xmas Tote Bag
Advertisement
Fun & Festive "Santa Knows What's Up" Funny Xmas Design is perfect for celebrating this Holiday season, baking Christmas cookies for santa & opening Christmas gifts. Features a cute Santa Claus with snowflakes Santa Hat in a retro vintage distressed style. Do you love Christmas? If so celebrate with this funny Santa with sunglasses Xmas design. The perfect Xmas Pj / Pajama Top for kids, boys, girls, and for the entire family. This fun Santa Claus design is sure to get a laugh this holiday season. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.