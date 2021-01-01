From first deal
Santa Claus Reindeer Bathroom Set Rug Shower Curtain Toilet Cover Mat-Type C
Advertisement
Feature: -Water-resistant function, pratical to use in your shower room-Velvet fabric, very soft feeling and comfortable, PVC mesh bottom, non-toxic, odorless, not moldy-Easy absorb water and dust good slip resistance-High density super soft fabrics, comfortable, environmental protection, good ventilation-Environment-friendly, no sustance that harms heath of your family, mold and mildew resistant-Easy to clean, can be directly washed by washing machine or hands, not shed and fade, the back avoid to direct sunlight. Specification: Shower Curtain Material: Polyester FiberBath Mat Material: Flannel+ Polyvinyl Chloride(PVC) Mesh BottomShown Curtain Size: 180x180cmPedestal Rug Size: 45x37.5cmToilet Seat Cover Size: 35x37.