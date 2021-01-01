From vaccinated santa claus christmas outfit co.

Santa Claus In Mask This Is My Christmas Pajama T-Shirt

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Vaccinated Santa Claus in face mask, glasses, holding a syringe. Funny Santa- This Is My Christmas Pajama design is a perfect Christmas 2021 outfit for men, women, adults, boys, girls, mom, dad, him, those who got vaccinated or vaccine, fully vaccinated. Wear Christmas Vaccinated apparel- Santa costume to the Xmas Eve theme slumber party, Christmas party, celebrate the 2021 Xmas holiday season. Humorous Vaccination Christmas clothing, Christmas Santa get vaccinated print for friends, family. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com