From nearly natural
Nearly Natural Green Sansevieria Artificial Plant with Black Planter
Advertisement
Nearly Natural Green Sansevieria Artificial Plant with Black Planter:Some plants simply exude class and that's exactly the case with this wonderful Sansevieria plant. Standing nearly three feet in height the lush green leaves point skyward while the included decorative black planter gives it a stout base. It's ideal for both home and office decorating and will stay looking fresh for years with nary a drop of water.Shop with confidence knowing our collections... "looks so real they're Nearly Natural!" Pioneers in our industry- Nearly Natural is the first artificial floral company to hire head designers with years of experience in the live plant industry. We source products with a sound and in-depth knowledge of our industry...Nature.Overall Product Dimensions:7 In. W x 7 In. D x 35 In. H- Planter DimensionsNo Maintenance Required- No Watering. Looks full and fresh every day- wipe clean with a soft dry cloth.This unique plant is 35in. Tall and 7in. Wide which is the perfect decor accent to any home or office space- can also make a for a good gift ideaThis plant looks like the real deal with 28 full leavesThe decorative black planter is included finishing off the look with a clean and polished style.Product Dimensions:7 x 7 x 35 inchesItem weight:6.6 pounds