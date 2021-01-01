From gund
GUND Sanrio Hello Kitty Rainbow Outfit Plush Stuffed Animal, 9.5"
HELLO KITTY RAINBOW OUTFIT: Hello Kitty loves to dress up in adorable outfits like this striped, pastel rainbow onesie pulled over her head with matching purple bow! This 9.5-inch standing plush features Hello Kitty with high-quality embroidered details on her face and extra kitty face on the outfit's hood. SOFT & HUGGABLE: Made from a soft, huggable material that meets famous GUND quality standards, this plush toy features surface-washable construction for easy cleaning. Appropriate for ages 1 & up. THE PERFECT GIFT: A fun gift for any fan of Sanrio, Hello Kitty, or anime cartoons! Our plush characters make perfect gifts for birthdays, baby showers, baptisms, Easter, Valentine's Day & more! QUALITY CUDDLES: Known for quality, soft, huggable plush designs & gifts, our award-winning bears & toys appeal to all ages, from infants & toddlers to adults, perfect for play, collecting & cuddling. PREMIER PLUSH: As one of the first companies to produce a teddy bear, GUND has been creating unique teddy bears & stuffed animals known worldwide for their quality & innovation for over 120 years. Includes: 1 GUND plush Covered by the Spin Master Care Commitment. See below for full details, Manufacturer: Spin Master