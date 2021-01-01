HOMESTYLES Sanibel Rust Bronze 7-Piece Cast Aluminum Oval Outdoor Dining Set with Orange Coral Cushions

Whether you are enjoying a summer evening dinner or refreshing drinks in the backyard, this Sanibel 7-piece Outdoor Dining Set and Cushions by HOMESTYLES is the perfect highlight to your outdoor living. The set includes an Oval table and 6 Arm Chairs, with fabric Cushions. The cast aluminum outdoor dining set gives you the beauty of ornately designed pieces without the high cost. Built with a UV resistant clear coat and powder coated finish, the Oval Dining Table features a top that is designed specifically to prevent damage caused from pooling by allowing water to pass through freely. Adjustable, nylon glides prevent damage to surfaces caused by movement and provide stability on uneven surfaces. Stainless steel hardware included.