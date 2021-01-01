HOMESTYLES Sanibel 42 in. Swivel Black 5-Piece Cast Aluminum Round Outdoor Dining Set with Coral Cushions

Our Sanibel 5-piece Outdoor Dining Set with Cushions by HOMESTYLES offers high quality and beautiful finish, making this the perfect centerpiece for your outdoor living space. The set is constructed of all solid cast aluminum in powder coated black finish, with protective UV resistant, clear top coat sealer. Unique detailed pattern top has a center hole for an umbrella. Table legs have levelers for those uneven outdoor surfaces. Swivel chairs have nylon glides, and UV resistant, polyester, coral colored seat cushions, with ties to secure. All parts feature UV resistant, all stainless steel assembly hardware. Finish and measurements may vary slightly. Assembly required. Table measures 29 in. H x 42 in. Dia, Chairs measure 32.75 in. H x 22.75 in. W x 21.5 in. D. Seat height measures 15.5 in.