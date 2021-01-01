Sang Americana Tablecloth
Description
Features:Machine Washable: Warm water wash, cold rinse, tumble dry low. Light Iron touch up as needed. Will soften after each wash to a cotton feel. Engineered to resist stain absorption and linting.Perfect for any and all occasions at home, hotels and restaurants alikeFabric Textile Products, Inc. offers a variety of table linens in a variety of different sizes such as napkins, table runners, tablecloths and outdoor tablecloths.Merrowed edges. Seamless cloth.Product Type: TableclothPieces Included (1): Set Size: Color: Red/Blue/WhiteShape: RoundPrimary Material: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% Milliken spun polyesterLace: NoMachine Washable: YesRecommended Wash Type: Anti-Wrinkle: YesWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: YesIron Safe: YesHandmade: YesReversible: NoFitted Structure: NoIncludes Linen Lining: NoLiner Material: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Pattern: ArgyleHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Machine washable: Warm water wash, cold rinse, tumble dry low. Light iron touch up as needed. Will soften after each wash to a cotton feel. Engineered to resist stain absorption and linting.Pieces Included: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAUmbrella Hole Included: Zipper Included: Beaded: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoStiftung Warentest Note: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Blauer Engel: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 96" x 96"): 96Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 102" x 102"): 102Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 108" x 108"): 108Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 114" x 114"): 114Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 120" x 120"): 120Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 60" x 60"): 60Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 70" x 70"): 70Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 84" x 84"): 84Overall Width - Front to Back (Size: 90" x 90"): 90Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 96" x 96"): 96Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 102" x 102"): 102Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 108" x 108"): 108Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 114" x 114"): 114Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 120" x 120"): 120Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 60" x 60"): 60Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 70" x 70"): 70Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 84" x 84"): 84Overall Length - Side to Side (Size: 90" x 90"): 90Overall Product Weight (Size: 96" x 96"): 2.6Overall Product Weight (Size: 102" x 102"): 2.15Overall Product Weight (Size: 108" x 108"): 2.7Overall Product Weight (Size: 114" x 114"): 2.75Overall Product Weight (Size: 120" x 120"): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 60" x 60"): 1.3Overall Product Weight (Size: 70" x 70"): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 84" x 84"): 1.7Overall Product Weight (Size: 90" x 90"): 2Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: 70" x 70"