Sandusky Full Leather Cocktail Ottoman Dark Brown - Baxton Studio

A multipurpose, one-of-a-kind addition to your home, this ottoman functions beautifully as a coffee table, footrest, storage option, and additional seating space without lacking in style. The ottoman is substantially-sized and can store all your living area necessities with room to spare. The exterior is padded yet firm, and is an overall solid and sturdy item sure to be a centerpiece in your home. Also available in black leather. Overall measurement: 48?W x 31.5?D x 15.5?H Inner storage measurement:27.75?D x 43.75?W x 6?H