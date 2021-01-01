SANDUR Bar Stool With Arm by Oasiq - Color: Orange - Finish: Multicolor - (3001035500000-C)

Experience sitting on a cloud with the stylish SANDUR Bar Stool with Arm by Oasiq. Perched high up and on a comfortably strong handwoven rope (a mix of Textilene and Diversatex Olefin yarn), this stool is a perfect addition to the outdoor bar. Pair it with the included Sunbrella seat and back cushion for extra comfort. The tubular frame is powder coated stainless steel for extra reliability. Oasiq grew its inspiration from nature and with the design intent for people. Passionate about enhancing people's exposure to outdoor living and with the belief that attractive outdoor designs crafted with detail enable people to feel more relaxed and happy. By creating unique and creative outdoor furniture reveals the beauty of natures natural qualities. Oasiq designs use a combination of durable materials to give an overall balance and contrast to create the most stunning pieces. Color: Orange.