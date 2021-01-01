SANDUR Bar Stool by Oasiq - Color: Red (3001045501000-CB)

Advertisement
With the distinctive design touch of Mark Gabbertas, the Oasiq SANDUR Bar Stool represents the ideal addition for a wet bar indoors and the final piece of a garden furniture ensemble. The weatherproof cushion withstands prolonged exposure to rain, sleet, and snow to deliver years of uncompromising superior performance. Rugged rope hand woven by seasoned professionals provides unyielding support while contouring to the lower back for the relief of pressure points. Oasiq grew its inspiration from nature and with the design intent for people. Passionate about enhancing people's exposure to outdoor living and with the belief that attractive outdoor designs crafted with detail enable people to feel more relaxed and happy. By creating unique and creative outdoor furniture reveals the beauty of natures natural qualities. Oasiq designs use a combination of durable materials to give an overall balance and contrast to create the most stunning pieces. Color: Red.