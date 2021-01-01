Karina Grimaldi Sandrine Jacquard Dress in White. - size S (also in L, XS) Karina Grimaldi Sandrine Jacquard Dress in White. - size S (also in L, XS) Poly blend. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. One-shoulder styling. Detachable waist tie. Lightweight chiffon-jacquard fabric. KARI-WD465. 5466. In 2001, designer Karina Grimaldi relocated from Buenos Aires to Miami, where she began working on her eponymous line of clothing. Officially launched in 2003, her cool collection of womenswear offers detailed pieces inspired by Miami's multicultural and cosmopolitan atmosphere.