Sandpoint Idaho Native Frog Pacific Northwest Sandpoint Idaho Red Blue Tribal Frog PNW Native American Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Frog lover gift, Pacific NW, Idahoan pride. Beautiful blue and red Native American Indian Haida Tribal Style Formline Frog. Salish Sea tribe Northwest Coast Totem Artwork. Gift for proud Sandpoint, Idaho residents. Traditional Northwest Coast Design Native American Frog Totem Art. PNW Coastal Indian tribe artwork and symbolism, the powerful Blue Red Frog. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only