Sandlin 6 Drawer Dresser White - Room & Joy
The Room and Joy Sandlin 6 Drawer Dresser perfectly combines style and functionality to give your bedroom the extra storage space it deserves. With 6 spacious drawers, the Dresser provides ample room to organize all of your pants, tops and undergarments just the way you like. You won’t have to worry about cramming everything into the closet or digging around for your favorite shirt anymore. In addition to the extra storage, the 6 Drawer Dresser has a charming look that’ll fit into multiple décor styles. Made of laminated MDF and particleboard for a durable build that will last. A wall anchor kit is included to secure the Dresser to the wall. The Dresser ships flat to your door and requires assembly upon opening. Two adults are rmended to assemble. Once assembled, the Dresser measures to be 32"H x 54"W x 15.75"D.