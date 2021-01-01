From sanctuary
Sanctuary Sandbar Solids Seamed Bralette Bikini Top
Make a splash in the Sanctuary Sandbar Solids Seamed Bralette Bikini Top. 92% Nylon, 8% Spandex. Hand wash cold, hang to dry. Imported. Simple yet anything but basic this ribbed scoop neck spaghetti strap pairs well with any bottom. Adjustable strap and coated j hook closure maximum support and comfort. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.