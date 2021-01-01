From mainstays
Mainstays Sand Dune Foldable Steel Outdoor Chaise Lounge, Beige/Black
Mainstays Sand Dune Folding Padded Outdoor Chaise Lounge Comfy reclining chaise lounge Features a full-length cushion Reclines to 5 positions and lays flat Durable powder-coated steel frame for a long life Folds up for easy storage and transport1 part of the entire Mainstays Sand Dune collection of outdoor furniture (other pieces sold separately) Easily assembled with the included instructions Chaise dimensions: 59" x 57.1" x 36.2"; 23.14 lbs. Chaise weight capacity 250 lbs. 1-year limited warranty Easy to care for: simply wipe down with soapy water as needed and allow to air dry. Arrives in 1 box Shipping dimensions: 29.13" x 9.25" x 34.25"; 28.66 lbs. Site to Store Pickup Note: This item is packaged in 1 large box that may not fit in a standard-sized vehicle. Please make sure you have a large car or truck for store pickup.Imported