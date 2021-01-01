From sanctuary series
Sanctuary Virgin Guadalupe Candle, White, 12pk
Advertisement
Get a Cathedral experience in your home with these Sanctuary Series, Virgen Guadalupe White Wax, Religious Candles. As the candle burns, you will experience beautiful light shining through, giving a stained-glass window effect. These graceful cathedral candles are thoughtful and reverent and have authentic prayers in English and Spanish. They feature high-quality paraffin wax and a solid cotton wick. They have a long burn time for added convenience and a solid color wax. They feature a beautiful arch in many different colors and a picture of the Virgin Guadalupe praying with a lovely robe on. These candles are an ideal gift for that special friend or family member who would love to use and display this set in their home.