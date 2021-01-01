San Diego 4-Set Coasters - Neighborwoods Map Coasters

Advertisement
From the spot you met your sweetie to the locale of your favorite watering hole, this unique set of coasters celebrates the neighborhoods that make your city yours. Using her passion for typography and antique maps, graphic designer Mary Dawson maps out four sections of a city onto each coaster. She finishes one coaster with the city's name and established date, creating a rustic metropolis in American Birch. This charming set is a toast-worthy way to celebrate hometowns, new stomping grounds or favorite corners of the country. Designed in Southern California. Made in Florida. Click here to see all available neighborhoods