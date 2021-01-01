Samuel Light Mocha Round End Table

Part of Samuel Collection from Steve Silver|Crafted from reclaimed fir and steel|Natural light mocha, gold finished base finish|Round gold finished iron base|Floating top design|Adjustable levelers|.The Samuel round end table is the perfect combination of refined and rustic styling. The gold-colored base serves as a sophisticated foundation for the floating Fir wood top constructed from reclaimed wood. The natural light mocha stain wonderfully displays the natural beauty, texture, and character of the wood grain.