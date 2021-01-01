Mohawk Home Samsun Batik Multi 5 ft. x 7 ft. Striped Area Rug

Inspired by cultural artistry from across the globe, the Samsun Batik Stripe Rug from Mohawk offers an exotic edge that is sure to wake up any space with its stunning style! Various sized jewel toned stripes are embellished with striking white dot designs in this fresh and fun new debut. Printed on a loop pile base, this style is quality crafted with Mohawk's exclusive Wear-Dated premium nylon fiber for a proven wear-free performance and superior stain resistance. This rug is designed with dependable durability and even suitable for high traffic areas. Color: Multi.