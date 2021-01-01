From apt2b
Samson 2pc L-Sectional Sofa - Tan Velvet - Modern Sectional Sofa Made in USA - Sold by Apt2B
Every Delilah needs her Samson. That was the inspiration for our Samson Collection - to make a sharp, clean, contemporary companion for our popular Delilah style. The Samson is a classic frame with modern charm. The rolled bolster pillows add an extra pop of character and comfort. The squared design is uncluttered and allows the Samson to look incredible no matter the style of your home. Upgrade your space with the beautiful Samson Collection from Apt2B! The Samson 2pc Sectional is what we would consider “more of a good thing”. More seating, more ways to relax, and more ways to make your guests jealous. This 2 piece L-sectional sofa is ideal for maximizing space in a smaller living room or creating a more intimate setting for conversation.