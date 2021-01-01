Addison Rugs Samson 1 Charcoal 3 ft. 6 in. x 5 ft. 6 in. Area Rug, Grey

The Addison Samson Collection is a chunky wool area rug made from natural slub yarn. These incredibly thick loop pile rug are super soft and perfect for any space and all family members. Cotton canvas backing adds to the durability and easy care. Vacuum rugs regularly. Never use a beater bar on a wool or shag rug. Set the vacuum height gauge to its highest setting and straight suction, as some powerful vacuums may damage the pile, bound edges or corners of your rug. Do not pull loose yarns, trim with scissors. It is normal for new rugs to shed fibers, especially wool rugs and hand tufted rugs. Frequent vacuuming will aid in eliminating excess loose fibers. The shedding will diminish with regular wear and vacuuming. Blot spills immediately. Professional rug dry cleaning only. Color: Charcoal.