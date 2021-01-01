From visual comfort
Samos Oval LED Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Gold - (ARN 2922G-ALB)
The Samos Oval LED Wall Sconce from Visual Comfort gives its light a path to interact with varied yet cohesive materials. The hand-sculpted oval silhouette is the centralizing design aspect of the piece. Metal is fashioned into an encompassing enclosure, folds inwards with raised edges. An alabaster stone diffuser with similar curves adds a contrasting opaque appearance to the piece, held in place by two metal rods. LED light glazes across the diffuser softly, fanning gently to the sides of the metal structure with a reflective hint. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Oval. Color: White. Finish: Gild