Young, Fabulous & Broke Sammy Shirt Dress in White. - size L (also in S, XS) Young, Fabulous & Broke Sammy Shirt Dress in White. - size L (also in S, XS) 100% cotton. Made in China. Hand wash. Unlined. Partial front snap button closure. Button tab cuffs and side pockets. Semi-sheer gauze fabric. YOUN-WD1183. 3774CG. Inspired by those muses that epitomize the name, Young, Fabulous, & Broke creates one-of-a-kind pieces that aim to make women feel sexy, confident, and feminine. Hand dyed fabrics and perfectly placed drapes are among the list of the brand's signatures looks.