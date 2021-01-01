Rugs America Samina Silas Soft Jazz Blue 8 ft. x 10 ft. Abstract Vintage Area Rug

Ocean meets garden in our delicate Soft Jazz area rug. The design features botanical medallions that bloom and vine their way across an ocean-inspired, tonal blue background. The subtle contrast between colors serve as a beautiful foundation for home decor, while the stain-resistant material and low pile make this rug durable and worth the investment. The versatility of our Soft Jazz rug beautifully accessorizes an array of room styles such as a bright modern farmhouse living space or an upholstered contemporary bedroom.