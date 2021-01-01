Safavieh Samarkand Collection SRK110F Hand-Knotted Traditional Wool Area Rug 8' x 10' Grey/Ivory

Timeless traditional oriental designs create a sophisticated elegant look in any home Hand-knotted by master artisans for a high-end heirloom quality Made from plush premium natural wool Low 0.25-inch pile thickness for a sleek look Safavieh has been a trusted brand and leader in home furnishings for over 100 years, using their specialty and expertise in crafting the trendiest and highest quality designs and selection of colors; Begin your rug search with Safavieh and explore over 100,000 products today