Noble House Salvador Modern Industrial Tufted Upholstered Queen Headboard, Beige, Flat Black

Sweet dreams start from your bedroom so why not make it the best it can be? From a matte iron frame to its richly upholstered center, our headboard will have you sleeping in absolute sophistication. This piece offers a chic focal point for your bedroom, featuring a modern industrial design that gives your decor a refined atmosphere. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your bedroom with a dash of style or just need a little extra comfort to lean upon, our headboard is an excellent option for any home. MODERN INDUSTRIAL: Our headboard incorporates a smooth iron frame with a refined upholstered center to create an understated modern industrial design. Featuring smooth metal contrasted by fabric, this headboard offers a chic aesthetic to any home. UPHOLSTERED: Our headboard is generously upholstered, giving any room a refined appearance. This provides a smooth, immaculate texture for this piece as well as plush accents for a sophisticated look. BUTTON TUFTED WAFFLE STITCH: The button-tufted stitching in the headboard offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The waffle stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. IRON FRAME: Constructed of iron, the frame of this headboard is made to be incredibly durable, ensuring that this piece will hold up under heavy use. Refined with a matte finish, this frame brings an elegant touch to this piece, making it an understated yet chic addition to your home. ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this headboard. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.