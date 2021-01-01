Salty Out Of Spoons POTS Salt Dysautonomia Turquoise Ribbon T-Shirt

This cool Tachy Salty All Out Of Spoons graphic shows a quote, spoons and an awareness ribbon. Perfect for neurologic disease support groups who promote education about the spoon theory. A gift idea for neurologists that educate about autonomic dysfunction This awesome postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome design is ideal for your mom, wife, men, and women that suffer from an abnormally large increase in heart rate. Great for patients, survivors, fighters, and warriors to wear for POTS Awareness Month. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem