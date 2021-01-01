Beach Vacation Casual Shirts & Gifts Salty Funny Retro Fun Beach Sunset Cool 1980s 80s Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

PERFECT for men, women who are fans of sun, swimming pools or the beach. Great for a cruise trip, graduation, Hawaii vacation, Valentine's, birthday, Christmas or anniversary. BEACH LOVERS: Here's a fun 80s beach gift to add to your collection. Perfect for a relaxing weekend with sunshine. Gather your family, friends or squad this winter, summer, spring or fall! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only