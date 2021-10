SaltÃ¶ Lounge Armchair Chair by Skargaarden - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (SALLC-LG-SALLCC-BT)

The Saltö Lounge Chair from Skargaarden is the ideal chair to relax in the outdoor setting. The aluminum structure sits low against the ground, helping one feel stable in a true lounging position. The tubular frame produces a deeply contoured silhouette comprised of vertical segments and connecting curves. A high back and generous armrest bring an added touch of comfort. A set of foam-filled cushions layers atop the structure with rounded rectangular edges. Sunbrella fabric draped over the foam feels soft and keeps its integrity after time outdoors. Just hours away from the Arctic Circle off the coast of the Baltic Sea, Skargaarden hails from the small, Swedish town of Gaulle. Out there, where the terrain is rough and the weather is harsh (with snowy winters, rain ridden falls, and shrouding darkness for most of the year), the small town boasts a history rooted in finishing. Skargaarden, expands the town's character with Scandinavian designed pieces that are made to withstand the difficult weather around Gaulle; and if outdoor furniture can tough it out up there, it certainly can anywhere else.Skargaarden draws its design inspiration from a mélange of sources that range from Scandinavian traditions, American Shaker craftsmanship, to timeless Bauhaus designs; and when it comes to their pieces, less is more. Ideas become tangible through effortlessness, lighthearted appeal, and a character defined by high quality craftsmanship. Perhaps the most apparent the brand's design comes through details that are revealed over time; offering ingenious solutions that elevate simplicity to sublime. In doing away with unneeded fuss and additives, simplicity can take on a character of its own and develop into something more than imagined. Color: Grey.