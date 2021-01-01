From majorelle
MAJORELLE Salone Sweater in Beige. - size XS (also in L, XL)
Advertisement
MAJORELLE Salone Sweater in Beige. - size XS (also in L, XL) MAJORELLE Salone Sweater in Beige. - size XS (also in L, XL) 50% cotton 30% viscose 20% nylon. Hand wash cold. Ruched bust. Ribbed fabric. Imported. MALR-WK155. MJK165 F20. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.