Blackwood Salmon Meal & Field Pea Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, 5-lb bag

Give your dog something to bark about with tBlackwood Salmon Meal & Field Pea Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food. This recipe is a flavorful, easy-to-digest meal that delivers superior nutrition in every bowl. Slow-cooked in small batches, this delicious diet will create results you'll see when you look at your healthy, happy dogs—and you can feel confident that each bite was crafted with care. It's an everyday diet made with super-premium, all-natural salmon protein that delivers optimal nutrition for optimal wellness. Plus, it's boosted with probiotics to aid in digestion, and contains no artificial flavors or colors. Now you know what the bark about town is about.